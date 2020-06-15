Dave Rawlings | Ambu

Ambu named Dave Rawlings as director of marketing for its core product lines in anesthesiology, EMS and patient monitoring and diagnostics.

Rawlings will lead marketing efforts for Ambu’s core business products, which include the iconic Ambu Bag, masks, electrodes, anesthesia circuits, training manikins and neck collars.

Through direct partnership with the core sales leadership and global marketing team, Rawlings will be responsible for hiring and leading a team of marketing managers, associates, and a national sales trainer to achieve short and long-term growth objectives.

Rawlings earned an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering at Brigham Young University, where he stayed to complete a Master in Business Administration. Although he worked briefly as a medical product engineer, and has three issued and two pending patents for medical devices, Rawlings turned his professional focus to the business and marketing side of medical devices, where he has spent most of his career.

At Kimberly-Clark Healthcare/Avanos Medical Rawlings led the respiratory medical device business unit and marketing team. He then moved to Ecolab Healthcare’s Medical Device Division, where he led the surgical equipment business unit and marketing team. There, he worked to integrate the acquisition of OR Solutions, a leader in surgical equipment systems for irrigation fluid warming and surgical slush. His accomplishments span across innovation, marketing, sales acceleration and business operations.

