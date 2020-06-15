David Taylor Jr. | Dewberry

Dewberry promoted Vice President David Taylor Jr., RLA, to manager in the firm’s Baltimore office.

Taylor has extensive experience in land planning and development, including all aspects of entitlements, zoning, planning, design, and permitting for energy infrastructure, commercial, industrial, institutional, residential, urban design, and recreation projects.

He manages multidiscipline teams, addressing the full range of consulting services for delivering successful projects in the commercial and energy markets. Taylor also manages DimensionalView, a map-based project management tool that links clients to Dewberry services and managed assets for infrastructure power, oil and gas, real estate, and land development sectors.

He earned a master’s degree from The Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University. He is a member of Leadership Baltimore County.

