Justin Vaiciunas | Hotel Revival

Hotel Revival named Justin Vaiciunas as its new executive chef. With a culinary background spanning 16 years and five cities, Vaiciunas brings a wealth of experience and an award-winning culinary perspective to the hotel’s food and beverage establishments.

In his new role, Vaiciunas is responsible for directing and overseeing food service operations throughout the property. He develops menus for the hotel’s food and beverage establishments, as well as special events, private events and in-room dining options while ensuring quality assurance in culinary operations. Vaiciunas will manage the food and beverage team, oversee budgets and provide an exceptional experience for guests.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.