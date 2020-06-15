Quantcast

Lincoln Educational Services reopens Columbia campus

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a provider of specialized technical training, including automotive technology, the skilled trades, health care, IT, culinary and cosmetology, Monday announced it has reopened its Columbia campus and resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis. Today, Lincoln has 534 students enrolled at its Columbia campus, 9325 Snowden River Pkwy.  Currently, 82% of those students are training ...

