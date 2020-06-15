Quantcast

Marian House takes over Baltimore’s Woman’s Industrial Exchange building

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 15, 2020

The Woman's Industrial Exchange, a nonprofit created during the Victorian Era to help women discreetly earn a living, has ceased operations and transferred its historic downtown building to Marian House. Marian House, which provides rehabilitative services and housing to homeless women and their children, said Monday it now controls the property at 333 N. Charles St. ...

