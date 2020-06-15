Quantcast

Marriott International announces debt tender offers

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

Bethesda-based hotel giant Marriott International Inc. Monday announced its offers to purchase for cash notes from four series. The four notes are the 2.3% Series Q notes due 2022, 3.25% Series L notes due 2022, 2.125% Series DD notes due 2022 and the 3.125% Series N notes due 2021. Each Offer is made upon the terms and ...

