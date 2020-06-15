Quantcast

Supreme Court says gay, transgender workers protected by law

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman June 15, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court. The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that ...

