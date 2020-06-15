Quantcast

Taiclet replaced Hewson as president, CEO at Lockheed Martin

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

In a planned leadership transition, experienced chief executive, Gulf War veteran and pilot James D. Taiclet Monday became president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation. He succeeds Marillyn A. Hewson who has served as chairman, president and CEO since 2014 and president and CEO since 2013. Taiclet will continue to serve as a member of the corporation's board, which ...

