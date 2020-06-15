Quantcast

WILLIE FRED LOCKETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Affirmative defense to theft Appellant Willie Fred Lockett was charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, arson, malicious destruction of property and violations of a protective order. The victim in all of these was his estranged spouse. Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, appellant ...

