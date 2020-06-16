Quantcast

BRTB seeks public comments on transportation projects

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board (BRTB), as the metropolitan planning organization (MPO) for the Baltimore region, seeks public comments through Friday, July 17 on two transportation-related documents – the draft 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and the associated Air Quality Conformity Determination. Those interested in learning more about the draft 2021-2024 TIP and Air Quality Conformity may do so during a virtual ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo