Doors Open Baltimore 2020 goes virtual

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020

In light of COVID-19 and the health risks of hosting a large festival at this time, Doors Open Baltimore is going all virtual in 2020. Organized by the Baltimore Architecture Foundation (BAF), Doors Open Baltimore is the free citywide festival of architecture and neighborhoods that invites thousands of people to explore the city and make meaningful ...

