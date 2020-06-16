Quantcast

Exelon’s Butler joins M&T Bank’s board

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 16, 2020

Buffalo-based M&T Bank said Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin Butler Jr., a Baltimore resident, was elected to the firm's board of directors Tuesday. Electing Butler to the firm's board adds a local voice to M&T's leadership from a region where the bank has raised its profile with the help of strategic sponsorships and brand placements on Baltimore's ...

