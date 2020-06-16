FEATURED MOVER | Julia Krahe, Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications announced Julia Krahe has joined the firm as a senior vice president in its Washington office.

She will lead integrated marketing teams to develop national campaigns that inspire action on behalf of the agency for health care research and quality and other prominent federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Krahe has two decades of experience leading large-scale communications programs and policy initiatives for national public relations firms and leaders on Capitol Hill. She has deep roots working in the public health, transportation and environmental safety sectors, helping shape innovative, multifaceted campaigns and effectively communicating complex, compelling messages.

Prior to joining Crosby, she was a senior vice president at Edelman, where she led teams to create awareness campaigns, outreach programs and digital destinations for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Department of Energy and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Krahe’s experience also includes stints as the Communications Director for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former U.S. Rep. David Wu and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor. A graduate of Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College, she started her career at Ogilvy Public Relations.

ABOUT JULIA KRAHE

Resides in:

Washington

Education:

Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College

If you had not chosen communications as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As a young child, I wanted to be a taxi driver with a trained pig act, but I’m not sure there’s much of a demand for that. If I wasn’t in communications, I’d look for another role where I could make a difference in people’s lives, perhaps serving as a social worker or working at a nonprofit.

Favorite vacation:

Every year, my favorite week is the one we spend on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, with my family. My great-grandfather used to have a house on the bay side, so heading to the island in the summertime is a family tradition. I started going with my parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins when I was a kid, and now my sister and I are the middle generation, getting to watch our parents play in the waves with our children.

When I want to relax, I … :

Book a trapeze class and fly through the air, tuning out the rest of the world.

Favorite book:

“The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern is the only book I have ever finished and immediately started again because I wasn’t ready to be done with it.

Favorite quotation:

“Today, I choose joy.” My beloved grandmother hung this saying in her kitchen after she was diagnosed with cancer. It always reminds me to live in the moment, and that joy is a choice we can make, not something we should sit around waiting for.

