Federal government joins whistleblower case filed by Joseph Greenwald

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020

GREENBELT -- The United States joined a lawsuit filed by Maryland-based law firm Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, P.A. on behalf of a former chief compliance officer and whistleblower against Utah-based medical device company Merit Medical Systems Inc. The False Claims Act (qui tam) complaint alleges fraud schemes involving unlawful kickbacks to physicians to induce their use of Merit's devices over those ...

