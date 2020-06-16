Quantcast

Jones, Democrats call on Hogan for police reforms

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 16, 2020

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and House Democrats are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to immediately implement a number of police reforms through executive orders. Jones has already called for a work group to begin looking at ways to reform law enforcement and the use of force in advance of the 2021 session. In the Senate, Sen. ...

