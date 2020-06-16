Karen Cook | AACC

Karen Cook, the dean of the School of Business and Law at Anne Arundel Community College, was named chair of the BWI Business Partnership, the first female to lead the organization in its 36-year history.

Cook will assume the position of chair on July 1. The announcement was made via pre-recorded video that has been shared on the organization’s website. She replaces outgoing chair Sam Minnitte, area manager of Maryland and Delaware for WSP.

As dean at AACC, Cook provides strategic vision and leadership for instructional programs, including business, transportation and logistics, economics, entrepreneurial studies, homeland security, criminal justice and legal studies. She also fosters partnerships with leaders and organizations in business, law, education, and government. Cook is an attorney and former chief administrative officer for Anne Arundel County.

