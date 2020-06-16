New board members | The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station, an organization that supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy programs, announced Jennifer Rothenberger, director of Human Resources and Security at Fortego, LLC is the new president of its board of directors and Adam Skolnik, executive director of the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, is the board’s new vice president.

Joey Vanoni (Pizza di Joey) will continue to serve as secretary and Steve Leckrone (Calvert Accounting & Advisory Services) remains treasurer.

The board has also elected four new members — James “Jamie” Alban IV, president, Alban Tractor Co. Inc.; Danielle Gofstein, owner, DC Custom Designs; Alan Grace, first vice president, CBRE; and Stuart M. Sutley, sales and business development, Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions — bringing the board to 20 members.

