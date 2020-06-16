Quantcast

Trump seeks stay, will appeal emoluments ruling

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 16, 2020

President Donald Trump will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a lower appellate court’s revival of Maryland’s claim that he has committed corruption of constitutional consequence in the handling of his Washington hotel. In papers filed Friday, Trump’s attorneys asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay its decision permitting Maryland’s lawsuit to proceed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo