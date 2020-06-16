Quantcast

Vaccinations once again available at Giant pharmacies

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2020

Landover-based regional grocery store chain Giant Food Tuesday announced all vaccinations recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) are once again available at all of its 153 in-store pharmacies following a hiatus of all non-essential services because of COVID-19 and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Available vaccinations include those ...

