Quantcast

$4M award approved for latest 2 wrongful conviction cases

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 17, 2020

Two brothers exonerated last year after serving 24 years in prison for a murder conviction will be paid nearly $4 million in combined restitution from the state of Maryland. The payments to Eric Simmons and Kenneth McPherson are the latest in a string of awards made in the last year to men wrongfully convicted of crimes. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo