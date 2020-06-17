Quantcast

Abel Communications launches pro bono consulting project

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

Abel Communications, a leading Maryland public relations firm, today announced the launch of the Boost Bmore Project, an initiative that aims to empower Baltimore small businesses, nonprofits, restaurants, start-ups and entrepreneurs with pro-bono communications consulting. Organizations with 50 or less full-time employees based in greater Baltimore, including nonprofits, restaurants, startups and entrepreneurs are eligible and encouraged ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo