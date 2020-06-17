Quantcast

Baltimore County expands free COVID-19 testing in Lansdowne

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

In an effort to further expand access to COVID-19 testing, Baltimore County is opening a new walk-up clinic at the Baltimore Highlands Lansdowne Health Center, 3902 Annapolis Road. Beginning June 22, the new site will operate on Mondays from 3-6 p.m. Residents can go online to book an appointment online for free COVID-19 testing at any County ...

