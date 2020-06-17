Quantcast

Justice Department recommends holding Facebook, Google and Twitter liable for some online content

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Tony Romm June 17, 2020

The Justice Department on Wednesday urged Congress to adopt new legislation that could punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for a wide array of harmful content posted online, threatening to erode a long-cherished legal immunity that Silicon Valley says is critical to the future of the Internet.

