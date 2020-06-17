Quantcast

Guinness Open Gate Brewery to reopen Thursday

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe will reopen Thursday at 3 p.m. with revised, outdoor-only operations on a limited  basis, the brewery announced Wednesday. The brewery will operate on a Thursday-Sunday schedule until it is safe to return to a normal course of business. Following advice and guidance from local health and state authorities, the brewery will ...

