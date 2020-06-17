Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — June 18, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Bankruptcy Law; Tolling provision: The tolling provision of the Courts & Judicial Proceedings Article, §5-202, applies only to actions that are dismissed by a United States Bankruptcy Court pursuant to the dismissal procedures of Title 11 of the United States Code, and, therefore, §5–202 did not operate to toll the statute of ...

