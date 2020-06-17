Quantcast

Leidos, Ravens launch drug disposal distribution initiative

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

Leidos and the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday have teamed up to distribute nearly 70,000 drug disposal packets to local nonprofit chapters across communities in Baltimore, part of the "Tackling Opioid Addiction" campaign, an on-going partnership to raise awareness around the opioid public health crisis. Data from the Baltimore City Health Department shows more than 90 percent of drug and ...

