Maryland election officials questioned on primary problems

By: Associated Press Brian Witte June 17, 2020

Maryland election officials faced criticism Tuesday from lawmakers who questioned them about problems with the state's mostly mail-in primary, at a hearing to explore ways to make mail-in voting trouble free in November if it's required again by the virus outbreak.

