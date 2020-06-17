Quantcast

Md. high court approves remote access rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 17, 2020

Maryland’s top court Wednesday approved the expanded use of remote video participation in civil litigation -- particularly in district court and pretrial proceedings -- and not just during the pandemic-compelled court closures but for all time. By voice vote, the Court of Appeals adopted rules permitting preliminary evidentiary and non-evidentiary proceedings in district court to be ...

