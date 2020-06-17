Quantcast

Spirit Airlines to reopen 9 non-stop routes from BWI this month

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2020

Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it will reopen nine non-stop routes from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in June as demand for air travel begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The low-cost airline will open routes from BWI to Atlanta; Boston; Dallas; Houston; Tampa, Jacksonville and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Chicago in ...

