Greenmount OTB open for Belmont Stakes

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2020

Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday while Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course and Rosecroft Raceway remains closed to the public because of Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders, Greenmount OTB in Hampstead will open Saturday with social distancing precautions in place. Saturday is the 152nd running of the $1 million Belmont Stakes (Grade I) and will be the ...

