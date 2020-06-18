Quantcast

Howard County extends business relief grant application deadline, expands eligibility

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2020

Howard County has extended the HoCo RISE Business Grants deadline to June 30 for all three grant programs, officials said Thursday. The Storefront Retail grant now has an expanded list of eligible businesses to include other types of storefront service providers that were forced to close or operate at limited capacity. This includes, but is not limited ...

