Md. elections officials vow improvement, brush off criticism

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 18, 2020

State elections officials vowed that they would learn from the mistakes of the June primary election even as they praised staff and local elections officials. Maryland conducted its first mostly by mail election in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The comments at Thursday's state Board of Elections meeting came one day after an often contentious ...

