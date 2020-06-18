Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop internship program to create opportunities for underserved youth

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc., in partnership with Project Destined, REPLI and REIRail, announced the launch of a paid summer internship program for high school and college students from diverse backgrounds. The six-week program provides students with the opportunity to work with leading commercial real estate firms, where live transactions will help participants gain real-world experience in digital marketing. The program will be administered by Project Destined, which has deep ...

