CITY OF ANNAPOLIS, et al. v. CARLA CLEMENS

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020

Torts --False imprisonment -- Sufficiency of service On August 20, 2013, appellant Corporal Andrew Ascione of the Annapolis Police Department took Carla Clemens to the Anne Arundel Medical Center (“AAMC”) for an involuntary mental health evaluation. Nearly three years later, Ms. Clemens filed a Complaint and Demand for Jury Trial in the Circuit Court for Anne ...

