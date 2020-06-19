Quantcast

Federal in-court proceedings will resume Monday

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 19, 2020

In-court proceedings can resume Monday morning on a limited basis in Maryland’s federal courthouses, including the scheduling of jury trials and the likely resumption of grand juries, Chief U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar said this week as the state continues its slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Most proceedings will continue to be conducted virtually ...

