HUBERT LEROY GALLION, JR. v. VILLA ROSA NURSING AND REHABILITATION, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff June 19, 2020

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Undue prejudice The crux of this appeal is whether Appellant Hubert Gallion, Jr.’s delay in filing his malpractice complaint with the circuit court unduly prejudiced Appellee Villa Rosa Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC. Under the Maryland Health Care Malpractice Claims Act (the “Act”), the “failure to file a complaint within 60 ...

