Quantcast

More US workers getting Juneteenth off as awareness grows

By: Associated Press By Alexandra Olson June 19, 2020

NEW YORK — A unprecedented number of U.S. companies are giving employees off for Juneteenth on Friday, raising hopes that the day commemorating the end of slavery could someday become a true national celebration. The momentum could hinge, however, on whether the country's largest employer - the federal government - joins the trend. The date - ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo