By: Jobs June 22, 2020

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Varner & Goundry, an AV-rated medical malpractice defense and general insurance defense firm in Frederick, has an opening for a litigation associate, preferably with 1-5 years medical malpractice or insurance defense experience. Applicant should be a member of the Maryland Bar with excellent writing skills. To apply, please send resume and writing sample to: Ed Goundry at ngolay@vglaw.org

