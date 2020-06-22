Quantcast

Seeing isn’t always believing: Google starts fact-checking images

By: The Washington Post By Rachel Lerman June 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO - Photos aren't always quite what they seem, and Google is trying to make it easier for people to identify phony or manipulated pictures online. Google said Monday it will start identifying some misleading photos in its specific search tool for images with a fact-check label, expanding that function beyond its standard non-image searches ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo