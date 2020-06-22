Quantcast

Supreme Court narrows power of SEC to recoup illegal gains

By: Bloomberg By Greg Stohr June 22, 2020

The U.S. Supreme Court limited the power of the Securities and Exchange Commission to recoup illegal profits from wrongdoers, putting new curbs on one of the agency's most potent legal weapons. The 8-1 ruling Monday is a partial victory for a California couple ordered to pay $27 million after being found to have defrauded investors. The justices ...

