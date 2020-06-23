Quantcast

June 23, 2020

ATTORNEY
Baltimore Plaintiff’s personal injury firm seeking an attorney with 2-5 years of trial experience and excellent writing skills to practice in the areas of personal injury and workers compensation.  Looking for a motivated individual that has an interest in trying cases and client development.  Please submit resume, salary requirements and three writing samples to: blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box # 2645 in the subject line

