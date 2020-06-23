Brian Eschman and Kathy Speicher Melluish | GWWO

The board of directors of GWWO has promoted Brian Eschman, AIA and Kathy Speicher Melluish to senior associate.

Eschman is a skilled project manager who has built a portfolio of educational and municipal projects, with a significant focus on K-12 public school facilities. He joined the firm in 2006 and was promoted to Associate in 2013. Since then, his work has included projects for six Maryland school systems ranging from entirely new schools and major additions to minor renovations. Projects have included the new Northern High School in Calvert County, Belle Grove Elementary School renovation and addition in Anne Arundel County, and the new Severna Park High School in Anne Arundel County.

Eschman also serves as a team leader within the office and is a member of the office’s Guidelines and Operations Committees. He holds both bachelor and master’s of architecture degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is also a member of the AIA and an involved community member.

Melluish is an experienced project manager who has a passion for the design of innovative spaces, forms, and environments which sensitively respond to a project’s specific goals, site, program, users, schedule, and budget.

She joined the firm in 2011 and was promoted to associate in 2015. During her tenure at GWWO, Melluish has focused on educational projects at the primary, secondary, and collegiate levels, and has played integral roles on cultural projects at the Smithsonian Institution and Brandywine Zoo.

Melluish is chair of the office’s Design Committee which endeavors to support design as it relates to the mission of GWWO through several office-wide initiatives and serves as a design resource and team leader within the office.

Outside the office, she has served on the board of directors for Penn State University’s Architecture Alumni Group and is a current member of AIA Baltimore.

