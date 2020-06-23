Quantcast

Felipe’s Taqueria opens new location in Towson

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020

Felipe's Taqueria, known for its scratch-made Mexican cuisine and hand-squeezed margaritas, opened a new location June 15 in Towson at 842 Kenilworth Drive. While many businesses have shuttered their doors and laid off employees during the COVID-19 panemic, Felipe's continues to forge ahead. The restaurant retained 75 percent of its staff and given back to front ...

