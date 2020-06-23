Quantcast

Giant Food, Volta to provide free electric vehicle charging stations

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020

Landover-based regional grocery chain Giant Food has begun to install electric vehicle charging stations that are free to use for EV drivers at select locations across Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Working with San Francisco-based Volta, a provider of electric vehicle charging networks, installation of 60 EV charging stations will be completed by the end of ...

