JAMES POLK JACKSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Accomplice liability Appellant, James Polk Jackson (“Jackson”), was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Following a jury trial, where he was tried along with his co-defendant, Ruben Ortiz, appellant was convicted of the lesser included offense of second-degree murder. ...

