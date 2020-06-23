Quantcast

Maryland Joins OffenderWatch Network to manage registered sex offenders

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2020

Maryland became the 21st U.S. state to join the OffenderWatch sex offender registry network through statewide implementation, which allows law enforcement agencies to save thousands of hours in administrative time and improve investigations with accurate, detailed record keeping. The implementation of OffenderWatch will help Maryland agencies work more efficiently to manage offenders at the local, state and federal levels. Search for registered sex ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo