Quantcast

Md. lawmakers skeptical that 2016 police reforms fully implemented

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 23, 2020

Leaders of the state's commission on police training faced tough questions from a panel of state delegates who are charged with making recommendations for sweeping changes to how law enforcement officers do their jobs. The Work Group to Address Police Reform and Accountability in Maryland, in its first meeting, focused on how a number of previous ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo