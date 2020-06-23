Quantcast

Md. online registrar threatens to drop anti-immigration website

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman June 23, 2020

SILVER SPRING — An internet registrar is threatening to delist a website that is a leading promoter of white nationalist and anti-immigration views, a move that could make the site accessible only to diehard users willing to use a special browser to find it on the dark web. Network Solutions' parent company, Web.com Group, notified a ...

