Md. reaches 5,000-signature accord with political parties

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 23, 2020

The Green and Libertarian parties will each need to garner 5,000 signatures – half of the required 10,000 -- by Aug. 3 to have their candidate’s names on November’s general election ballot. The revised requirement is part of a settlement the parties have reached with the Maryland State Board of Elections amid the governor’s safer-at-home orders ...

