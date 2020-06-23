Quantcast

Naval Academy withdraws appointment over racist messages

By: Associated Press June 23, 2020

ANNAPOLIS -- The U.S. Naval Academy withdrew the appointment of an incoming member of the Class of 2024 after an investigation into racist and inappropriate remarks, an academy official said Monday. The academy's Character Review Committee recommended withdrawing the student's appointment after a thorough evaluation of the information surrounding "the racist and inappropriate remarks," said Bruce ...

